On September 29, 2020, Barbara Ann Christopher, beloved wife of Richard Anthony Christopher; mother of Michael Christman (Jennifer) and Rusty Christman (Monica); stepmother of Richard Christopher, Jr. (Betty), Curtis Christopher (Teri), and Diedra Hampt (Jere); grandmother of Luke and Hannah Christman; stepgrandmother of Richard Christopher, III, David Christopher, Olivia Christopher, Ava and Alex Hampt, and the late Christopher Hampt; sister of Thomas Smith, and the late Gary and Kenneth Smith. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Funeral services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com