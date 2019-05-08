|
On May 6, 2019, Barbara Ann Ellis passed away. She was the beloved sister of Harriett L. Elias and beloved aunt of Barbara DeSantis and her husband Richard and the late Michael John Elias. She is also survived by many loving great nieces and great nephews.Miss Ellis will lie in state at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2504 Cub Hill Road, Parkville, MD 21234 on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. the funeral hour. Interment to follow at the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the BARCS, Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, Inc., 301 Stockholm Street, Baltimore, MD 21230. Online condolences may be made at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2019