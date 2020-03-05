|
Barbara Ann Herbert (Heacock), 78, has gone to live with the angels. Barbara, formerly of Ellicott City, MD, died on February 20 in Bradenton, FL. Barbara was the devoted wife of Jack Herbert, mother of Kelly and Jeff, sister to Patricia, Jane, Janet, and Margaret, and grandmother to Ryan and Will. Barbara was born in March 1941 in Baltimore, Maryland. She attended Seton High School and upon graduation, worked as a medical secretary at the University of Maryland. Barbara and Jack began dating when they were 15, they were married in September 1961. In 1971, the family moved to Ellicott City, MD and enjoyed 29 wonderful years in Howard County. Barbara worked part-time, was an avid tennis player at Forest Hills, and enjoyed family ski trips. Barbara especially enjoyed spending time in Ocean City, MD. After spending five years as "snowbirds," Barbara and Jack moved to Bradenton, Florida in 2000 where they enjoyed a warm retirement. Barbara worked part-time at Mixon Fruit Farm retail store, and was an avid fan of her hometown Baltimore Ravens, Orioles, and adopted the Tampa Bay Rays, who she followed closely. Barbara made many friends at Tara Golf and Country Club, and she particularly enjoyed attending their Sunday brunch. Barbara was an angel herself, and she is missed and loved immensely. Private service at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church Memorial Garden. A Celebration of Life will be held in March.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020