Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Langmead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Langmead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Langmead Notice
On March 27, 2020 Barbara Ann Langmead (nee Booth) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Langmead; devoted mother of Stephen Jones and his wife Sundina, Christopher Jones, and Todd Jones; cherished grandmother of Heather Jones, Holly Groff (Joseph), Kelsey, Noah, Lucas, Andrew, Grayson, Ellie, and Henry Jones, and four great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Forrest and Ruth Booth, dear sister of Forrest "Jerry" Booth and his wife Linda.

Services and interment private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -