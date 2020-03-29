|
On March 27, 2020 Barbara Ann Langmead (nee Booth) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Langmead; devoted mother of Stephen Jones and his wife Sundina, Christopher Jones, and Todd Jones; cherished grandmother of Heather Jones, Holly Groff (Joseph), Kelsey, Noah, Lucas, Andrew, Grayson, Ellie, and Henry Jones, and four great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Forrest and Ruth Booth, dear sister of Forrest "Jerry" Booth and his wife Linda.
Services and interment private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020