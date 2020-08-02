1/
Barbara Ann Sechrist
On Wednesday, July 29, 2020 Barbara Ann (nee Taylor) Sechrist age 72 of Timonium. Beloved wife of Ronald Kenneth Sechrist of 42 years; devoted mother of Mellisa A. Colimore; mother-in-law of Eric Colimore; sister of Judy Gabbert, the late Edward Taylor and the late Michael Taylor; sister-in-law of Barbara Jacobs.

A private service for family will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please remember Barbara with memorial contributions to your local Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
