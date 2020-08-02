On Wednesday, July 29, 2020 Barbara Ann (nee Taylor) Sechrist age 72 of Timonium. Beloved wife of Ronald Kenneth Sechrist of 42 years; devoted mother of Mellisa A. Colimore; mother-in-law of Eric Colimore; sister of Judy Gabbert, the late Edward Taylor and the late Michael Taylor; sister-in-law of Barbara Jacobs.
A private service for family will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please remember Barbara with memorial contributions to your local Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
.