1/
Barbara Ann Vaeth
On September 30, 2020 Barbara Ann Vaeth (nee: Lazur); Beloved wife of the late John Joseph Vaeth; Devoted mother to Donna Ann Taylor, Michael Charles Vaeth, Kevin Joseph Vaeth and Janice Louise Best; Loving grandmother to ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather Saturday 10:30 - 11 am at The Church of Annunciation (Rosedale) 5212 McCormick Ave. 21206, for a Memorial Mass to begin at 11 am. Arrangements by CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial Gathering
10:30 - 11:00 AM
The Church of Annunciation (Rosedale)
OCT
10
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
The Church of Annunciation (Rosedale)
Funeral services provided by
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
