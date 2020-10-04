On September 30, 2020 Barbara Ann Vaeth (nee: Lazur); Beloved wife of the late John Joseph Vaeth; Devoted mother to Donna Ann Taylor, Michael Charles Vaeth, Kevin Joseph Vaeth and Janice Louise Best; Loving grandmother to ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Family and friends may gather Saturday 10:30 - 11 am at The Church of Annunciation (Rosedale) 5212 McCormick Ave. 21206, for a Memorial Mass to begin at 11 am. Arrangements by CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.