Barbara Anne Pucci-Armetta, devoted mother and grandmother, passed peacefully in her home after a long battle with cancer on April 13.
She was born on June 21,1945 in Baltimore, MD. Her parents were Howard Donald Plumly and Frances Melba Carson.
She is survived by brothers, Byron Plumly and his wife Gloria Plumly, Bruce Plumly, and wife Iona Plumly. She had twin daughters that were also her best of friends, Frances Pucci and Lisa Pezzella, grandchildren Caitlin Hess and husband Mason, Alexander Biedemann, and Rachel Arthur.
A memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Neoendricine Tumor Research Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2020