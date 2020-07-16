On July 14th 2020; Barbara Anne Slack



Homemaker of 40 years and then a merchandiser for American Greetings for 25 years. She retired from American Greetings when she was 80.



Born in Front Royal, VA, Barbara Anne Frazier was the daughter to the late Albert Frazier and Lottie Pearl (Settle) Fraizer and sister of the late Albert Frazier, Jr. She married Earl Stanley Slack in 1947 and moved to Baltimore, MD and lived in the Middleborough neighborhood for 45 years. After the death of her husband, she moved to Perry Hall, MD. She is the mother to the late Stanley Dean Slack and is survived by her sons, Earl Randolph Slack, Timothy Brian Slack and daughter, Donna Kay Witts.



The greatest joys in Mrs. Slack's life were her 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She loved cooking Sunday dinners for the entire family in her Middleborough home and babysitting her grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting her relatives in Virginia and traveling to Ocean City, MD for vacation. Mrs. Slack was 91 years old at the time of her death.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store