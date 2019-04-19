Home

Barbara Burk Notice
On April 18, 2019, Barbara J. Burk (nee Baker), beloved wife of the late Alfred E. Burk, Sr.; devoted mother of Alfred E. Burk, Jr. and his late wife Barbara Louise and Clark B. Burk; loving grandmother of Kathryn A. Burk and Christopher G. Burk.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Tuesday, from 3 to 5 pm, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to BARCS (Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter) at barcs.org/donate.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
