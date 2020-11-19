Barbara D. Burnside age 80, died peacefully at her home in Fayetteville, NC on November 18 2020. Barbara was born on November 30, 1939 to John Christoph and Christine Elizabeth Diering in Baltimore Maryland. She is survived by her Brother John Diering Jr. and her step-children Nicole, Clark and John Burnside. She lived as a faithful servant to God as a teacher, caregiver, and stepmother; not to mention as a friend and living example of the selfless love and grace bestowed upon us when God sacrificed the life of his son Jesus Christ for our sins. While her body has passed, her memories to us all, and selfless service to so many will continue to live on.



Her memorial service will be held on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 6pm at McPherson Presbyterian Church located at (3525 Cliffdale Rd, Fayetteville North Carolina 28303) with a short reception to follow.



