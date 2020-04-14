|
Barbara Anne Chapin Campbell, of Columbia, MD entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 80. She was predeceased by her son, Gary Patrick (Sandy) Campbell. She is survived by her dedicated and loving husband of 60 years, Dr. Harold James Campbell Jr. and her children, Harold James (Kim) Campbell III, John Christopher (Laura) Campbell, Michael Robert (Carol) Campbell and David Thomas (Kamie) Campbell, and her nine grandchildren- Amber, Jacob, Molly, Ben, Madison, Abby, Devin, Emily and Jack; and two great-grandchildren- Max and Finley.
She was born on June 2, 1939, the daughter of Russell and Ellen Chapin. She grew up in the Highlandtown neighborhood of Baltimore and graduated from Seton High School in 1957 where she enjoyed playing basketball. She attended Saint Agnes School of Nursing and graduated in 1960 with a nursing degree and with a tight knit group of women she had by her side for the rest of her life.
Barbara Campbell was an adored wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. In addition to being the matriarch of the Campbell family, Barbara Campbell was a nurse and woman who dedicated her life to taking care of others.
She loved her boys, her friends, reading and spending her summers at the beach.
Her Mass of Christian Burial and Rite of Committal will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020