The family of Barbara C. McGill announces her death on December 7, 2019. Teacher, musician, humanitarian, she instilled her love of life and people in the hearts and minds of thousands. Survived by loving husband Paul D. Samuel, dearest children Scott and Kathleen, and four wonderful grandchldren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church, 5400 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, Md.21239 Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019