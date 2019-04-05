|
Barbara Chandler Gerding, (Taffy) 86, peacefully passed away on March 26, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Herbert Chandler, Barbara , "Taffy" is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Donald, sons, John (Kathy), James (Lynda), and Gregory (Rhonda), brother, Herbert Chandler Jr. (Janet), sister, Candace Chandler (Robert Douglas), seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be performed at the Oak Crest Village Chapel, 8820 Walther Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21234 at 11:00AM, April 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to or The Baltimore-Maryland Chapter , 1850 York Road Suite D, Towson, MD 21092.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 5 to Apr. 10, 2019