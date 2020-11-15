1/1
Barbara Cook Calvert
Barbara Cook Calvert of Ellicott City, MD passed away on November 11, 2020, after a twenty-two year battle with Parkinson's disease. Despite the inevitable setbacks of fighting a chronic illness, she always maintained a positive outlook, remained vibrantly active and continually explored new activities, hobbies and adventures. Despite knowing of her Parkinson's diagnosis while in her 40's, she didn't allow the disease to diminish her enthusiasm for life or for sharing fun times with family and friends.

Barbara was born in 1950 in Baltimore, MD and graduated from Kenwood High School in 1968. She worked at Maryland National Bank and Legg, Mason & Co. before meeting her future husband (Roger) while working at Baker, Watts & Co. in 1976. In addition to being survived by her husband of forty-two years, she is survived by two sons - Randall (Michelle) and Evan (Laura) and two grandsons (Tristan and Conor). She is also survived by brothers Jack and Chris and sister Leslie. She is predeceased by brother, Donald.

Barbara thrived on family activities including viewing her sons' sports practices and games; she was rarely quiet as she rooted for their teams from youth soccer to high school and college lacrosse. Traveling to distant schools, and mingling with the players and their parents was always a joy for her. She grew up as a Baltimore Colts and Orioles fan, and later became an avid fan of the Ravens, the Washington Football Team and the Washington Capitals. Most adamantly she supported the Virginia Cavaliers (the alma mater of her husband) and attended UVA football, basketball, lacrosse, soccer, baseball and field hockey games (usually decked out in orange gear cheering with the passion of an alum).

Her activities were diverse. She was an avid runner, a member of the Howard County Striders Board and one of the founders of the Striders "FIT" – Females In Training program; she continued running for many years after her Parkinson's diagnosis. She was a member of the Walters Art Museum Women's Committee, Centennial High School Boosters Board, and a regular Glen Mar United Methodist Church Bible Study leader and participant.

She enjoyed traveling throughout the country to visit national parks and loved exploring ocean, lake and river shores for "sea glass". Bethany Beach, Delaware and Charlottesville, Virginia were her homes away from home and her favorite escapes, whether for time with the family or UVA activities. She collected dolls, and converted her sea glass collection hobby into a beading/jewelry making expertise. She made jewelry as gifts and enjoyed teaching her craft to others. She was always on the lookout for a bead store wherever she traveled.

At her request, the family will hold a private COVID-compliant service at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate, by phone at 1-800-708-7644 or by mail at Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2020.
