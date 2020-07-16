Barbara Corporal, 55, of Laurel, Md., died June 24, 2020.



Barbara was born on Oct. 6, 1964 in Panama, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rico López Rodríguez. Barbara attended high school at Fort Davis, a U.S. Army base, where she met soldier Michael Corporal. They married on Feb. 25, 1983 in Colón, Panama. Barbara accompanied Michael to Fort Lewis, Washington, where she gave birth to their first child, Michael Jr. She had their second child, Felicia, on Oct. 8, 1986 in Baltimore, Michael's hometown to which they returned after he left the Army. Barbara worked as a teacher's aide at Harborview Elementary School in South Baltimore. After the family moved to Laurel, she completed a medical assistant program and worked 15 years in a College Park doctor's office.



She served as a volunteer, heading the nursery staff on Sundays at First United Methodist Church of Laurel for many years, and helping Side by Side with programs to serve local school children and parents. She was a member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church. She is survived by her husband, son and daughter; grandchildren Kalla, Kyron, Ronky, Michael III and Santana; sister Evia; brothers Anthony and Cehoe; and a host of other relatives. A memorial service was held July 11 at St. Philip's Episcopal Church.



