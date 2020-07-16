1/1
Barbara Corporal
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Corporal, 55, of Laurel, Md., died June 24, 2020.

Barbara was born on Oct. 6, 1964 in Panama, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rico López Rodríguez. Barbara attended high school at Fort Davis, a U.S. Army base, where she met soldier Michael Corporal. They married on Feb. 25, 1983 in Colón, Panama. Barbara accompanied Michael to Fort Lewis, Washington, where she gave birth to their first child, Michael Jr. She had their second child, Felicia, on Oct. 8, 1986 in Baltimore, Michael's hometown to which they returned after he left the Army. Barbara worked as a teacher's aide at Harborview Elementary School in South Baltimore. After the family moved to Laurel, she completed a medical assistant program and worked 15 years in a College Park doctor's office.

She served as a volunteer, heading the nursery staff on Sundays at First United Methodist Church of Laurel for many years, and helping Side by Side with programs to serve local school children and parents. She was a member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church. She is survived by her husband, son and daughter; grandchildren Kalla, Kyron, Ronky, Michael III and Santana; sister Evia; brothers Anthony and Cehoe; and a host of other relatives. A memorial service was held July 11 at St. Philip's Episcopal Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
St. Philip's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved