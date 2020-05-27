Barbara Davis Bronte
Barbara Davis Bronte of Bel Air, MD, passed away on May 16, 2020. She was 73 years young. She was the daughter of Eleanor and Michael J Davis and born in the Bronx, NY. She loved her family so much and is survived by her daughter Kimberly Bronte Rigler and her husband Seth Rigler, her 6 siblings: Kathy Miller, Maureen Regan, MaryBeth Landy, Brian Davis, Roger Davis, Glenn Davis, their 6 spouses, 16 nieces and nephews, their 8 spouses and 16 great nieces and great nephews. Barbara lost her son Jeff in 1987 in a car accident. This was difficult but since she loved being a mom so much she chose to become a nanny for the rest of her career. She is loved by numerous families and all the girls she has taken care of in those families. The families had all girls which she loved because her favorite craft was making hair bows and she was really good. She will be remembered most for her outgoing, caring and friendly personality which afforded her a ridiculous number of small world stories. They are endless. One of her great joys was the beach. Family beach trips were her favorite but she rented a tiny cottage from April to Oct for 7 years. She was thrilled to be there most weekends and vacation time. Finally, she will be missed by her family and friends but we know she is in a better place now. Reunited with her son Jeff after 36 years and no more suffering from Parkinson's helps the grief process for those of us left behind. She will forever be in our Hearts.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2020.
