Barbara Deluty
Barbara Medine Deluty – on October 27, 2020, beloved wife of Robert Deluty, cherished mother of Laura Bauer and David Deluty, honored sister of Leslie Medine, and adored grandmother of Ava, Claire, and Diana Bauer.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, services are private.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Barbara's memory may be directed to support pancreatic cancer research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating this gift is in memory of Barbara M. Deluty to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297-1029 or given on-line: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel


Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
