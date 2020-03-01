|
|
On February 22, 2020, Barbara Dohler Fleischmann, (age 82) of Timonium, MD; beloved wife of Richard C. Fleischmann; devoted mother of William E. Fleischmann of Loganville, PA, and Richard A. Fleischmann, of Edgemere, MD; dear grandmother of Kristin F. Ponce of Hamden, CT, Eric M. Fleischmann of Loganville, PA, Tiffany Maraugha of Sparrows Point, MD, and Kerri Casteel of Edgemere, MD; great-grandmother of Callie Maraugha of Sparrows Point, MD and Wyatt Casteel of Edgemere, MD.
Mrs. Fleischmann was born in Baltimore and was a homemaker. She attended one year at Western Maryland College. Her activities include service to Cub Scout Pack 832 (1970-1975), Service to Lutherville-Timonium Recreation Council Basketball (1974-1980), Project Recognition Honoree: Baltimore County Executive Citation (1983), Service to Holly Hill Manor skilled care facility (1985-2000), Lutherville -Timonium Recreation Council Volunteer of the Year (1986), and Service to Lutherville - Timonium Recreation Council Basketball (2000).
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:00 am at the Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7601 York Road, Towson, MD with Pastor Nancy Kraft residing.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020