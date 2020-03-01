Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ascension Evangelical Lutheran
7601 York Rd
Baltimore, MD 21204
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
the Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church
7601 York Road
Towson, MD
View Map

Barbara Dohler Fleischmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Dohler Fleischmann Notice
On February 22, 2020, Barbara Dohler Fleischmann, (age 82) of Timonium, MD; beloved wife of Richard C. Fleischmann; devoted mother of William E. Fleischmann of Loganville, PA, and Richard A. Fleischmann, of Edgemere, MD; dear grandmother of Kristin F. Ponce of Hamden, CT, Eric M. Fleischmann of Loganville, PA, Tiffany Maraugha of Sparrows Point, MD, and Kerri Casteel of Edgemere, MD; great-grandmother of Callie Maraugha of Sparrows Point, MD and Wyatt Casteel of Edgemere, MD.

Mrs. Fleischmann was born in Baltimore and was a homemaker. She attended one year at Western Maryland College. Her activities include service to Cub Scout Pack 832 (1970-1975), Service to Lutherville-Timonium Recreation Council Basketball (1974-1980), Project Recognition Honoree: Baltimore County Executive Citation (1983), Service to Holly Hill Manor skilled care facility (1985-2000), Lutherville -Timonium Recreation Council Volunteer of the Year (1986), and Service to Lutherville - Timonium Recreation Council Basketball (2000).

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:00 am at the Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7601 York Road, Towson, MD with Pastor Nancy Kraft residing.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -