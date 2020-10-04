Barbara Dorsey Lake Hopkin, a lover of life, passed on Sept. 24, 2020. A graduate of Centennial High, Delaware Tech, and Shepherd University, she served as a nurse, massage therapist and Coast Guard veteran. She loved life on her organic farm with her husband, and helping others toward health and wellness. Barbara is predeceased by her father, John Dorsey. She's survived by her mother, Beverly Dorsey; husband Robert Hopkin and stepson Nick; son Jeremy Lake; daughter-in-law Alexis, and grandchildren Samuel and Katalina; son Alexander Lake; and siblings Diana Macfarlane, Susan Marquis, and Dan Dorsey, and their families. Final arrangements were handled by Giffin Funeral Home. Barbara's family is planning a Celebration of Life Memorial, post-Covid. May Barbara's love of life and service live on in us all.



