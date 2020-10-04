1/1
Barbara Dorsey Lake Hopkin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Dorsey Lake Hopkin, a lover of life, passed on Sept. 24, 2020. A graduate of Centennial High, Delaware Tech, and Shepherd University, she served as a nurse, massage therapist and Coast Guard veteran. She loved life on her organic farm with her husband, and helping others toward health and wellness. Barbara is predeceased by her father, John Dorsey. She's survived by her mother, Beverly Dorsey; husband Robert Hopkin and stepson Nick; son Jeremy Lake; daughter-in-law Alexis, and grandchildren Samuel and Katalina; son Alexander Lake; and siblings Diana Macfarlane, Susan Marquis, and Dan Dorsey, and their families. Final arrangements were handled by Giffin Funeral Home. Barbara's family is planning a Celebration of Life Memorial, post-Covid. May Barbara's love of life and service live on in us all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved