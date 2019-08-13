|
Barbara Theisz Durr was born on 31 October, 1933 and finished her journey on Earth 6 August, 2019 at Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville, MD where she lived with her husband of 64 years. Previously, the family lived in Roland Park for 40 years.
As the mother of Fred Durr, Debbie Smeton, and Dawn Ryan, she also enjoyed her 10 grandchildren. Barbara was a graduate of the Union Memorial Hospital Nursing School and the University of Baltimore Business School. Barbara worked as a nurse at Princeton Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital. She also worked in the University of Baltimore dean's office, the Johns Hopkins University administration office and National Information Services Corporation with her son. Barbara was a quiet, thorough, worker who earned the respect of everyone she worked with. She is surely missed by all who knew her. Gifts in her memory may be given to the Lymphedema Center at Greater Baltimore Medical Center or The of Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 13, 2019