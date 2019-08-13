Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Durr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Durr


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Durr Notice
Barbara Theisz Durr was born on 31 October, 1933 and finished her journey on Earth 6 August, 2019 at Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville, MD where she lived with her husband of 64 years. Previously, the family lived in Roland Park for 40 years.

As the mother of Fred Durr, Debbie Smeton, and Dawn Ryan, she also enjoyed her 10 grandchildren. Barbara was a graduate of the Union Memorial Hospital Nursing School and the University of Baltimore Business School. Barbara worked as a nurse at Princeton Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital. She also worked in the University of Baltimore dean's office, the Johns Hopkins University administration office and National Information Services Corporation with her son. Barbara was a quiet, thorough, worker who earned the respect of everyone she worked with. She is surely missed by all who knew her. Gifts in her memory may be given to the Lymphedema Center at Greater Baltimore Medical Center or The of Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.