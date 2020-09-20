1/1
Barbara E. Ebersberger
Sadness held sway on Friday, August 28, 2020 when Barbara E. Ebersberger, age 81, of Ocean Pines, MD, formerly of Catonsville, MD, passed away at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD.

Barbara was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 28, 1939, daughter of the late Salvatore and Doris (Jacobs) Musella. She served as a distinguished realtor in Howard and Baltimore Counties prior to her retirement.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Edward Weitzel and John Ebersberger; her brother, Ralph; and a niece, Michalan. She is survived by her three siblings, Geraldine Airey, Martin Musella, Doreen Musella; and her sister-in-law, Beth Musella. Also, seven nieces and nephews, Timothy, Suzanne, Paul, Tressa, Anthony, Jennifer, and William will miss her dearly. Barbara is also survived by her beloved and constant Yorkie companion, Lizzie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Barbara's name to her favorite charity, Diakonia, Inc., 12747 Old Bridge Rd., Ocean City, MD 21842.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
