Barbara E. Sieg


1936 - 2019
Barbara E. Sieg Notice
Barbara Ellen Sieg, (nee Becker), age 83, of Ellicott City, Maryland, died Thursday October 24, 2019 at Carroll County Hospital. She was born on 10 September 1936 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late William Carl Becker and the late Ednabelle (Talbot) Becker.

She attended Goucher College, earned a B.A. degree from Duke University, and a M.A. in Journalism from American University. She was a passionate defender of Maryland burial sites and was the founding member of the Whipps Garden Cemetery on Saint Johns Lane in Ellicott City. She loved gardening and animals-- particularly dogs; she was also an accomplished pianist whose skilled playing of Chopin's Heroic Polonaise pleased all listeners.

She was devoted to her husband of 53 years, John, and leaves behind her loving family; sons Bill and Justin; step-sons John Jr., Patrick, and Christopher; grandchildren Avery, Max, Colby, Brandon, Drew, Emily, Robert, Erica, Stephan, Stewart, and Katie; great-grandchildren Leona and Mallory.

Following a private burial service, a memorial service will be held at a time and place to be determined subsequently. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to animal rescue institutions.

Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
