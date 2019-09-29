|
On September 25, 2019 Barbara Farnsworth, resident of Parkville, MD, former long term resident of Boxborough, Mass, passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert F. Farnsworth, Jr.; devoted mother of David Farnsworth and his wife Diane "Betsy" Farnsworth (Morrisonville, NY), and Mark Farnsworth and his wife Nancy "Jennifer" Farnsworth (Bel Air, MD); cherished grandmother of Sarah Cross and her husband David (Albany, NY), John Farnsworth and his wife Nikki (Lafayette, CO), Mary Farnsworth (Newport, VT), Nancy Farnsworth and her fiance David Patterson (Glenville, NY), Mattie Farnsworth (Bel Air, MD), Taylor Farnsworth (Bel Air, MD), and five great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Bernard Burnim.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2-4 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 4PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make a memorial contribution to a Humane Society of your choice, or the . Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019