Barbara Alma Talbott Fisher, died peacefully on June 1, 2019 at Clemson Downs Healthcare Center, in Clemson SC. Born September 12, 1917 and raised in Ellicott City, she was the last of the town's Talbotts. Her family's business, Talbott Lumber Company, was a prominent landmark on upper Main Street for over 100 years. Her mother's family, the Gerwigs, operated a well known general store in Pine Orchard.Barbara was married to Donald E. Fisher, M.D. for over 50 years. Many people will remember him as their family doctor, with his office on Columbia Pike. He preceded her in death in 2009.She was also predeceased by her parents, Thomas Murray Talbott and Mary Sophie Talbott, and her sister Margaret Louise Talbott.She is survived by her daughters Katherine Prickett of Mountain Rest, SC and Dorothy Johnson of Goose Creek, SC, their spouses, a grandson Ryan, grand daughter Katie, and great grandsons Steven and Jacob.Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 6 to June 16, 2019