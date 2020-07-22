1/
Barbara Forrest
Barbara Lorraine Forrest, 78, who retired from the Baltimore City Department of Social Services in 2010, passed away at her home in Owings Mills, Maryland on Friday, July 17, 2020. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Anissa Sawyer.

Public Viewing will be held at Wylie Funeral Home, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6:00p – 8:00p.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at The Church of St. Cecelia, 3301 Windsor Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21216 at 11:00am.

Social Distancing is required and masks must be worn at all times at both locations.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Barbara Forrest to the American Heart Association or the Morgan State University Foundation. We invite you to sign the guestbook at www.wyliefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wylie Funeral Home
JUL
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Cecelia
Funeral services provided by
Wylie Funeral Home
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
July 22, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
