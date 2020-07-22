Barbara Lorraine Forrest, 78, who retired from the Baltimore City Department of Social Services in 2010, passed away at her home in Owings Mills, Maryland on Friday, July 17, 2020. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Anissa Sawyer.
Public Viewing will be held at Wylie Funeral Home, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6:00p – 8:00p.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at The Church of St. Cecelia, 3301 Windsor Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21216 at 11:00am.
Social Distancing is required and masks must be worn at all times at both locations.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Barbara Forrest to the American Heart Association
or the Morgan State University Foundation.