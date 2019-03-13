Home

Barbara Frary

Barbara Frary Notice
Barbara Jean Frary of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on March 7, 2019. She was 85. Mrs. Frary was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, to Gilbert Frederick Meier and Mabel Evelyn Murn Meier. She was the loving mother of Charles E. Frary and his wife Christine A. Frary of Havre de Grace, MD, and the late Scott David Frary. She was the adored grandmother of Kenneth Frary of Abingdon, MD, and Sadie Frary and her husband Steve of Jeffereson, MD, and great-grandmother of Thomas Wenzilck and Erik Frary. She was predeceased by her siblings John Meier, Gilbert Meier, and Carl Meier. Mrs. Frary enjoyed reading and completing puzzles. Services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019
