On December 6, 2019, Barbara Jo Fuller, loving daughter of the late Allen and Nina Fuller, devoted sister of Harriet Rhodes and her husband Frank and the late Karen Butcher, loving aunt of Loren Butcher-Benjamin, Amy Breda, Christopher Butcher and his wife Cristine, Jason Rhodes and his wife Kelly and Carrie Rhodes, loving great aunt of Matthew Breda and his wife Kelly, Danny Breda, and Taylor Butcher-Benjamin, dear sister-in-law of Wayne Butcher. Services and Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 12, 2019