Barbara G. Sambol, 87, of Baltimore, Maryland, died on April 10, 2019, at her residence after a lengthy illness. Ms. Sambol was born April 27, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late Sydelle and Harry Goldstein. She retired as a technical scientific editor for the Veterans Administration's Department of Research and Development in September 1999. She is survived by her son, Paul Sambol, of Baltimore, Maryland. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Sambol, in 2013. As an actress, she appeared in stage, screen, television, and radio in New York and Virginia.A memorial service will be held at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, April 15, at 1:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Humane Society or any local animal shelter.
