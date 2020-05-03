Barbara Galonoy
On May 1, 2020, Barbara "Babs" Galonoy (nee Naftolin), of Baltimore, passed away at the age of 80. She was predeceased by her husband, Edmund "Eddie" Galonoy, and survived by her children, Marc Galonoy and Randi (Barry) Lynn, a brother, Lloyd (Kathy) Naftolin, and her grandchildren, Luke Zerwitz and Sami Zerwitz.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Kappa Guild, Inc., c/o Sheila Mentz, 4327 Crest Heights Road, Baltimore, MD 21215.

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
