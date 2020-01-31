|
|
Barbara H. Lane, age 76, of Fallston, MD passed away on January 26, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Kirby) Heise. She was an educator for the Harford County Public School System where she retired after 33 years of service spending most of her years at Youths Benefit Elementary School. "Mrs. Lane" will be remembered for the passion she had for helping children learn. She had a gift for listening and for guiding a child (or an adult) towards discovering the answer for themselves.
Barb was a member of Prince of Peace Baptist Church in Fallston and an active participant in worship groups. She was a great cook and enjoyed canning vegetables from her husband's garden, challenging her son to cookoffs, and planning and assisting not only with family get-togethers but also family reunions.
Barb delighted in spending time with her children and grandchildren and took pride in creating a welcoming home for their friends as well. She churned out countless pizzas and mugs of hot chocolate (both from scratch) as her children and their friends enjoyed sleepovers and sledding parties or whiled away rainy afternoons. On sunny days, you could find her at the Jarrettsville Rec, where she kept score for her sons' baseball teams from 1978-1984. For a short while, she was the CEO of her sons' lawn mowing business, Team Lawn Care. Gram and Grandfather's was a popular place for the grandchildren to spend weeks or weekends, and that circle soon expanded to include her grandchildren's friends.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 55 years, Lionel "Buzz" Lane; daughter, Stacy (William) Reagan of Tinton Falls, NJ; sons, Robert (Christine Miller-Lane) Lane, Sr. of Fallston and Mark (Stacey) Lane of New Freedom, PA; sisters, Dorothy "Bobbi" Roberta Heise of Bel Air and Helen Cox of Fallston; and grandchildren, Robert "Drew" Lane, Jr., Kincaid Lane, McKenzie Lane, Kirsten Lane, Cassandra Reagan, Jacob Lane and Allison Lane.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Prince of Peace Baptist Church at 10 am. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to amyloidosis.org.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020