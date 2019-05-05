Barbara Helen Dicus, age 91, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home.A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Zachary Greenwell officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be made to: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Youth Group, 123 Heath St., Enterprise, AL 36330.Barbara was born July 15, 1927, to parents, Joseph Stracke and Mary Milwicz Stracke in Baltimore, MD. She was the second of nine children.Barbara attended Elizabeth Ann Seton High School and worked for the B & O Railroad. She was married to her husband, Bruner Dicus for 61 years. She will be remembered as a gracious hostess and a loving wife and mother.Mrs. Dicus was preceded in death by her husband, Bruner Dicus, her parents, Joseph and Mary Stracke, daughter-in-law, Lara Dicus, brothers, Joe, John, Tony and Frank Stracke.Survivors include her son, Danny Dicus; two daughters, Barbara Dicus Hickman (John); Sarah Dicus Drennen (Clint); grandchildren, Johnny Hickman (Jennifer); Jill Hickman Foley (Dave); Parker Drennen; Daniel Dicus; Claire Drennen; Jacob Dicus; great-grandchildren, Tyler Hickman; Brody Hickman; John David Foley; Abigail Foley; Thomas Foley; Mary Elizabeth Foley; her sister, Mary Ellen Kelley (David); brothers, Albert Stracke; Vic Stracke (Kate); Tom Stracke (Maureen); many loving nieces and nephews.You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com . Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary