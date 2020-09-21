Barbara Herman (nee Stricker), passed away on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at the age of 83. She is survived by her devoted husband, Rabbi Floyd Herman; loving children, David Herman and Beth (Jeffrey) Newman and adoring grandchildren, Caleb and Sarah Newman.A virtual funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21 at 12 pm. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Har Sinai Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21208.