Barbara Herman (nee Stricker), passed away on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at the age of 83. She is survived by her devoted husband, Rabbi Floyd Herman; loving children, David Herman and Beth (Jeffrey) Newman and adoring grandchildren, Caleb and Sarah Newman.
A virtual funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21 at 12 pm. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Har Sinai Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21208. www.sollevinson.com