On Monday, March 25, 2019, Barbara Edna Jessie (nee Spencer) Hermani, age 93, of Idlewylde, MD. Loving wife of the late William F. Hermani; beloved mother of Barb Ake, Tom Hermani, Scott Hermani and Laurie Hunewill; grandmother of Tiffany, Niki, Heather, Chris, Ian, Brett, Brittany, Chelsea and Clair; great grandmother of 17; great great grandmother of 1; godmother of Carol Banaszewski and Carol Abbott; sister of Lois Matusky, the late Marjorie Boesch and the late Kenneth Spencer. A Memorial Service with a luncheon to follow will be held at the Idlewylde United Methodist Church, 1000 Regester Ave., Baltimore, MD 21239 on April 6 beginning at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Barbara with memorial contributions to the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019
