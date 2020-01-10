|
On January 8, 2020, Barbara A. (Hunter) Hinkle, beloved wife of Michael F. Hinkle; devoted mother of Laura Ann Hinkle (David Lockwood), Jodi Corbitt (John), Thomas Hinkle (Lisa); loving grandmother of Sydney and Chloe Corbitt, Michael Todd, Ava and Zoe Hinkle; dear sister of Linda Thompson, cousin of Paula (Edward) Kemp, sister-in-law of Shirley Hohrein, Elizabeth Hinkle-Neubeck, Neal and Jimmy Hinkle and many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may gather at the CANDLE LIGHT FUNERAL HOME by Craig Witzke on Sunday, 2-5pm. Funeral service Monday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment Pleasant Grove U. M. Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md 21802-1733 and/or Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company P.O.Box 27, Ocean City, Md 21843. For further information and/or to post condolences, please visit, www.candlelightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020