Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
On February 3, 2019 Barbara M. (Orth) Holloman, beloved wife of the late Oliver W. Holloman, loving mother of Barbara J. Sheets and the late George M. Holloman, cherished grandmother of Kim Bojonny and her husband John, Shane Holloman and his partner Rene Cole, and Brad Holloman and his wife Becky, great grandmother of Kyle Freeland, Noah Holloman, Joshua Holloman and McKenzie Conaway. Mrs. Holloman is also survived by her daughter in law Sharon and was preceded in death by her son in law John and her brother George Orth.Friends may call Friday February 8th, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 with a funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. Interment Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mrs. Holloman's name may be directed to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
