On Thursday April 23, 2020 Barbara Hughes passed at the age of 61. Barb was born in Pittsburgh, PA to William and Joann Hughes. After moving to Columbia, MD she graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Delaware and was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi and Beta Gamma Sigma honor societies. She received her MBA from The Wharton School. I think we counted one "B" in her entire academic career! Barb had a successful career in finance that eventually took her to New York City. Barb - or "Babs" as she was affectionately known - had a passion for everyone else. Her selfless, generous, approach to life and powerful laugh were among the many reasons she was a treasured daughter, sibling, aunt, and friend. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, William. She is survived by her mother Joann and siblings Carol, Bill, Jay, Bob, and Sharon along with her cherished nieces, nephew and In-laws.
A celebration of Barb's life is to be determined and will be announced in this newspaper. Donations in her name can be made to The Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, New York, 10018 or please visit https://hdsa.org/get-involved/tribute-memorial-donations/. A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020