Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Barbara Iams Notice
On Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Barbara (nee Boyce) Iams age 89 of Timonium. Beloved wife of James D. Iams of 64 years; devoted mother of Richard B. Iams and Helen Drake Iams; grandmother of Macy and Ella.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Interment private. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
