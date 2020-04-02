|
|
Barbara J. Haak, a mathematician and longtime resident of Columbia, Maryland, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, after a brief fight with cancer.
Barbara was preceded in death by her mother Margaret Russell Haak, her father, Frederik A. Haak, her brother Daniel K. Haak, and her stepmother, Thalia Haak.
Barbara was born in Oklahoma on May 4, 1955. She received undergraduate degrees in English and mathematics in 1979 and a master's degree in mathematics in 1987 all from the University of California, Berkeley. In 1988 she began work at the National Security Agency, where she was employed as a mathematician until her retirement in 2013.
Barbara was an avid gardener, ensuring her house was surrounded by flowers and her favorite roses. She enjoyed the company of her cats, walking the trails in Columbia, baking desserts to share with her friends, reading, writing, and role playing games. She was known to break out in middle English when the need arose. However, her greatest passion was horses. Barbara acquired her first horse, Cindy, as a teenager and owned horses continually until her death. In addition to riding for pleasure, she also trained them for equestrian jumping events and competed or assisted in competitions throughout her life. She assisted the staff at Pickwick Stables in Sykesville, Maryland, by putting other horses through their paces when needed.
Barbara was an intelligent, independent woman whose life affected many people. She served her country well and was generous with her time and resources. She nurtured her friends' gardens with advice and the work of her hands and her friends with chocolate cookies.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Howard County General Hospital Covid-19 donation drive,
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020