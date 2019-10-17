|
February 24, 1925 - October 10, 2019 Barbara June Hament peacefully passed away on October 10, 2019, after enjoying a wonderful and long
life of 94 years.
Kippy, as she was known by family and friends, was married for 52 years to Carrol Hament, a corporate
labor attorney and U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel.
Regarded as the matriarch of her family, Kippy was the beloved mother of Amy (Milan) Wister [Baltimore, Maryland], Andrew (Priscilla) Hament [Melbourne, Florida], and John (Livya) Hament [Sarasota, Florida]; and grandmother to her 4 grandchildren Ariel Wister [Baltimore, Maryland], Blake Hament [Las Vegas, Nevada], Caroline Hament [Chicago, Illinois], and Gabriel Hament [Sarasota, Florida].
Kippy will be fondly and forever remembered for her selfless devotion to family and friends, her funloving personality, zest for life, love of golf, tennis and bridge, composing poetry, and her exceptional talent in the performing arts (acting, singing and dancing).
Kippy also held the distinction, among many other leadership positions during her lifetime, of being elected and serving as President of the largest, U.S. Air Force Officers' Wives Club in the United States.
Funeral service, interment and mourning (shiva) are private (immediate family).
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Kippy's memory may be made to:
The Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore, or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019