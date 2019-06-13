Home

Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Barbara Jean Gowen

Barbara Jean Gowen Notice
Barbara Jean Gowen, 73 of Laurel passed away May 24th, 2019.She was born in 1946 to James Davis and Mary Henry in Washington DC. She is survived by her son Michael Davis Sr. grandchildren Michael Jr, Justin, Angel, Jacklyn, Holden, greatgrandchilden Joran and Little E, brother Ronnie Davis, sister Sissy Dillon, nieces Karen, Jeannie, Janie, Marie, Lisa, Crystal, Stephanie, Beth , Senora, Arilyn, nephews Jimmy, Wayne, Ronnie Jr, Tony, Nichols, Little Matt, Atlas.Visitation and funeral services were held Wednesday June 26, 2019 at the Donaldson Funeral Home Chapel, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707 Online condolences can be made at www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 13, 2019
