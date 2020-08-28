Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Kragl, age 72 years of Churchville, MD, passed away at 7:47 p.m., on Monday, August 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. She went to be with her Lord and Savior in heaven. Bobbie was born in Baltimore, MD, on March 5, 1948. She was the daughter of Henrietta May (Holland) Mallonee and the late Clarence Denton Mallonee. At the age of 4, Bobbie moved with her family to Westminster, MD, and in 1966 she graduated from Westminster High School. Continuing her education at Maranatha Theological Seminary, she earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1970. For 45 years, she has been a kindergarten, first grade and special education teacher at Harford Christian School in Darlington, MD. Bobbie also used her sign language ability to bring the Word of God to those who otherwise could not participate in worship. She loved the Lord, and that love radiated from her as she ministered to her many students throughout the years. In addition to her mother she is survived by; Two children: Frank Joseph Kragl, III, and Cheri Lynne Lefever. Two brothers: Edward Denton Mallonee, and David Monroe Mallonee
The funeral service will be held on Monday, August 31, at 11:00 a.m., at the Reformation Bible Church, 1736 Whiteford Rd, Darlington, MD 21034. The pastor, Rev. Dr. John McKnight and Bobbie's brother, Rev. Dr. E. Denton Mallonee will officiate.
Interment will be in Darlington Cemetery, Darlington, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Harford Christian School at the above church address would be appreciated.
