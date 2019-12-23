Home

Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church
Barbara Jean Uricheck Notice
On December 20, 2019, Barbara Jean Uricheck, loving daughter of the late Andrew and Catherine Uricheck; dear sister of Andrew R. Uricheck and his wife Mary Ann, James T. Uricheck and his wife Rose Mary and Teresa A. Brown and her husband Stephen; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their children. Visitation will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Thursday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hope Church on Friday at 10 AM. Interment, Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the organization of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 23, 2019
