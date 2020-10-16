Barbara Joan Antoshak, age 82, died October 12, 2020 while being cared for at the Gilchrist Center Towson, MD. She was born in New York City, NY on March 19, 1938 to Albert and Matilda Dorsey. Barbara grew up with her sister Susan in an apartment in the Bronx. She very much enjoyed reading, was a girl scout and loved to play ping pong. In 1956 Barbara graduated from St. Helena's High School and went on to earn full scholarship at Hunter College in NY due to her outstanding academics. After earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in English, Barbara taught at the East Harlem Elementary School in Manhattan. Barbara married Joseph Antoshak (1925-1975) on October 28, 1961. They resided in New Jersey and their union was blessed with four children Paul, Michael, John, and William before they relocated to Bel Air, MD.
Barbara attended mass regularly and will be remembered for her strong faith and love of her church. Barbara had many passions, including her love of animals, flowers, and most importantly her love for music and the arts. She found great joy in sharing her passion for the piano with everyone she knew. She also enjoyed knitting, crafting and her many travels with friends and family out west and cruising to the islands. Barbara gave generously of her time volunteering with the Birthright Organization and other right to life causes. Barbara was a sweet, kind and loving person, a wonderful mother and cherished friend. She will be missed by so many whose lives she had touched.
She is survived by her four sons, 11 grandchildren, her sister Susan Costa and her husband Peter and two Daughters.
Services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 10:30 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
The family invites all of Barbara's friends to come celebrate her life with them, and in lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her name to St. Ignatius Church.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Lorien Mays Chapel and the Gilchrist Center Towson for their attentiveness and loving care.
Condolences may be left for the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com