Barbara "Joan" Niederstein passed away peacefully at her home in North East in Cecil county on Tuesday, January 22nd after a long period of declining health. She was 57 years old.Born in Havre de Grace and raised in Bel Air, she was the daughter of the late William Arlie "Bill" and Marjorie Ruth Andrews Watson.Joan is survived by her husband of 20 years Karl Richard Niederstein; her only daughter Lauren McBride and son-in-law Micah McBride and two beautiful granddaughters Aria and Nora McBride. She is also survived by two sisters, Marjorie Ann Watson of Baltimore and Mary R. Watson of Aberdeen and a brother William "Bill" Watson, Jr. of Bel Air.Shortly after her death, a private cremation service was held. Contributions can be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd., Suite 309, Orlando FL 32835.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019