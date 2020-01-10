|
|
Barbara Joan Sonberg, age 74, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on January 6, 2020 at Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care in Towson, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Louis Byrd.and Mildred Elaine (Mulford) Byrd and wife of the late Henry "Alex" Alexander Sonberg Jr. She graduated from Dickinson College with a BS in Physics, Lehigh University with a MS in Physics, and Loyola College with an MBA in Finance. She worked in the Real Estate Finance field for most of her career. She worked for over 20 years for Enterprise Community Investment and retired as a Senior Vice President of Asset Management. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Upper Falls, MD where she was chair of the finance committee, a long-time member of the choir, and a member of the book club. She was active in the Edgewood High School Alumni Association where her husband Alex attended high school. Barbara enjoyed singing, playing piano, reading and loved traveling and spending time with her family, especially her 2 grandsons.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Joanne E. Sonberg of Abingdon and her husband, Gary Leisher; son, Gregory A. Sonberg of Edgewood and his wife, Tory; two grandchildren, Thomas Alexander Leisher and Christopher Lee Leisher; sister, Jean Waugh Olney of Lebanon, Oregon; and brother and sister in law, Gregory and Patricia Sonberg of Crownsville.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at Salem United Methodist Church at 11 am. Interment will take place in Cokesbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Those who desire may make contributions to: Salem United Methodist Church, 7901 Bradshaw Road, Upper Falls, Maryland 21156.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020