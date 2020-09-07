Ocean Pines
Barbara Jean Jobson, age 79, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her home. Born in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late David J. and Charlotte Myers Yingling. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, George "Ron" Jobson, and children Douglas R. Jobson, and Lisa J. Noel and her husband James. She was an adored grandmother to three grandchildren, Zachary, Julia, and Emily. Also surviving are two brothers David Yingling and his wife Cindy, Joseph Yingling, a sister, Mary Yingling, and niece Nicole Miller. Preceding her in death was a sister, Ruth Yingling.
Barbara was a 1962 graduate of McDaniel College who majored in English. She taught Junior High before staying home to raise her children. She later worked many years at the medical library at Sheppard Pratt Hospital in Towson. Barbara had many hobbies including playing bridge, bowling, and crossword and sudoku puzzles. She was an avid reader.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday September 11th at 11:00 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church near Berlin. Rev. Edward Aigner will officiate. Friends may call at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin on Thursday, September 10 from 2:00 until 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to:
The American Heart Association
Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005
Letters of condolence may be sent via: