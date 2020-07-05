Barbara Johnson

A passionate, tireless advocate for Baltimore City charity work through Head Start, Barbara Joan Johnson (born January 18th, 1956) passed away quietly and peacefully on June 29th, 2020 in Westminster, MD. While she never had any children of her own, she lived her life mentoring and assisting hundreds of children in Baltimore to become the best version of themselves; and to this day, she still had her students come back to see her and reach out to her just to say hi. She had one of the kindest hearts you would ever find, always willing and ready to look on the bright side of life. This was evident to anyone who met her, and it was often said that her positivity would light up any room she entered.



She leaves behind an amazing father, William E Johnson, and her treasured sister Pattie Johnson. In addition to the many children's lives she was able to touch throughout Baltimore, there were none more important to her than her two nephews, Wil and Nick Barnett. She referred to them as her "Love Bugs," and she made it a point to be a second mother to them, always present for birthdays, holidays, Sunday dinners, or even just to be someone to talk with about life's trials and tribulations. More recently, she was thrilled to get to know Wil's beautiful fiancé Emily Kirshenbaum, whom he will wed this fall.



A wild child of the 60's/70's, she loved the music of that era, especially James Taylor. She had a few friends that were the light of her life, including Rhonda Delaremore, Zareena Smith, and ex-husband Jeffrey Bernstein. She loved growing up in Brooklyn Park with her cousins Rob, Steve and Jeff Hackney, as well as all her wonderful cousins on the Johnson/Allbritton/Mazza side of the family.



She will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her, but we can all take solace knowing she's in Heaven now with her beloved mother, Joan Johnson. They were two peas in a pod their entire lives, and now they are back together again as one.



Barbara was never one to seek out attention or adulation from anyone, so in honor of that, we the family request that in lieu of flowers you please send donations to the Church of the Redemption at 1401 Towson St., Locust Point, MD 21230. That is where the Johnson family originated, and it has a special place in all our hearts.



