Barbara K. Fabula, 87, of Freeland, MD passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph S. Fabula. She is survived by six children; 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and founding member of Partners in Thyme Herb Club. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10AM on Saturday, October 12 at Our Lady of Grace Parish, 18340 Middletown Rd., Parkton, MD. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery, Freeland, MD. Viewings will be held Friday, October 11 from 2-4pm and 6-9pm at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Rd., Fallston, MD 21047.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2019