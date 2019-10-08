Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Parish
18340 Middletown Rd.
Parkton, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Fabula
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara K. Fabula

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara K. Fabula Notice
Barbara K. Fabula, 87, of Freeland, MD passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph S. Fabula. She is survived by six children; 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and founding member of Partners in Thyme Herb Club. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10AM on Saturday, October 12 at Our Lady of Grace Parish, 18340 Middletown Rd., Parkton, MD. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery, Freeland, MD. Viewings will be held Friday, October 11 from 2-4pm and 6-9pm at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Rd., Fallston, MD 21047.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now