On February 22, 2020, Barbara Kay Bowie, ED.D., beloved wife of Raymond Roy Rillon, dear sister of George Bowie, sister-in-law of Ralph Rillon, aunt of Raquelle Bowie, Donna and Jason Koliopoulos.
Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10AM, at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Interment St. Mary of the Assumption Church Cemetery, Homeland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Villa Assumpta, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212 or Serra Club, 16217 Corbert Village Lane, Monkton, MD 21111.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020