Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD
Barbara Kosdemba Notice
On November 30th, 2019; Barbara Kosdemba, of Fort Myers; loving wife of the late Thomas F. Kosdemba; dear mother of Donald Kosdemba and wife Victoria, Lu Helm and husband Chuck; cherished G-G of Chip, Scott, Jacki, Tom and Nick; devoted great G-G of 7 and a half great-grandchildren; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Barbara's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville, MD, on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 from 6-8PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11AM at Evans. Internment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be sent to www.evanfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
